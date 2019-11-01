Meghan Markle Talks About Needing Time To Heal In New Emotional Interview

Before her candid documentary interview made headlines in October, Meghan Markle had another emotionally vulnerable sit-down with The Telegraph’s Bryony Gordon.
The details of that interview weren’t revealed until Gordon’s article came out Friday. In it, the journalist reveals that Meghan got teary when asked how she was doing and also gave some insight about how she’d like to be seen by others.
“Her eyes glistened when I asked her how she was. But if I have learnt anything about Meghan in the time I have known her, it is that she is a doer, not a wallower,” Gordon writes.
“She lives in the solution, not the problem. She told me that she didn’t want people to love her - she just wanted them to be able to hear her. I have found that this is what the Duchess of Sussex stands for: using her voice to help give one to people less privileged than her.”
Gordon also accompanied the duchess to Luminary Bakery, which teaches women who have been through extreme hardship how to bake, as well as many other life skills. While there, Meghan spoke to many of the individuals the bakery helps and offered her own thoughts on healing.
“I was talking about this with someone the other day,” the duchess is quoted as saying in the article. “We get into this habit of wanting things done immediately nowadays. There’s a culture of instant gratification, of the instant fix.”
She added, “But we aren’t mechanical objects that need to be fixed. You’re a wounded creature that needs to be healed, and that takes time. And that’s what I love about this place. It gives you the support to heal.”
Meghan and Harry have both spoken very openly about their mental health and how they’re coping with an increased global spotlight. The Duchess of Sussex spoke about the added pressure she faces as a newlywed and a new mom.
“Look, any woman, especially when they are pregnant, you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging,” Markle told ITV journalist Tom Bradby last month for the documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.”
“And then when you have a newborn — you know ... especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So you add [media attention] on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed.”
The royals are reportedly taking six weeks off in November and December to take Archie to Los Angeles for his first Thanksgiving.
The duke and duchess wished their Instagram audience a very Happy Halloween on Thursday ― sans Archie ― alongside a photo of the couple surrounded by performers in costume.
Though the royals didn’t dress up themselves, they had a message for all participating in the spooky holidays.
“Wishing you all a safe and fun Halloween from our family (and our little pumpkin 🎃) to yours!” read a message, signed from “THR,” or Their Royal Highnesses.
