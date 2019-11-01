Meghan Markle Talks About Needing Time To Heal In New Emotional Interview

“Look, any woman, especially when they are pregnant, you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging,” Markle told ITV journalist Tom Bradby last month for the documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.”

“And then when you have a newborn — you know ... especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So you add [media attention] on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed.”

The royals are reportedly taking six weeks off in November and December to take Archie to Los Angeles for his first Thanksgiving.