Step up your jewelry game with this Swarovski crystal classic round tennis bracelet, which is on sale for just $11.

We’re not ready to splurge on a diamond tennis bracelet like one of our favorite royals, but the Duchess of Sussex’s look isn’t as expensive as it may seem for layfolk.

Tennis bracelets are officially back in style. (And for some they never left.) It’s the perfect way to dress up a casual outfit for an after-work party or could complement your look for that wedding you’re attending next month. In fact, no matter the dress code, a simple, yet sophisticated Swarovski crystal tennis bracelet should do the trick.

This tennis bracelet may be minimalist, but it can really help take an outfit to the next level. Plated in 18-karat gold and adorned with Swarovski crystals, it’s guaranteed to retain its color and shine. It has a comfortable fit, is hypoallergenic and designed to be timeless and versatile. Expect it to be a staple all year round.

