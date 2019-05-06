Thomas Markle Speaks Out On Birth Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Baby Boy

Thomas Markle ― who rarely misses an opportunity to talk about his daughter, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex ― issued a statement about his new grandson on Monday, shortly after the palace announced the happy news of the child’s birth.

“I’m delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well,” Markle, a former lighting director, said in a statement shared with the Daily Mail. “I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honour.”

“GOD bless the child and I wish him health and happiness,” the 74-year-old added. “My congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and GOD save the Queen.”

Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas.

Buckingham Palace announced the birth of Meghan and Prince Harry’s son on Monday, assuring the public that both mom and baby are doing well. The boy’s name has not been made public.

The statement noted that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their new home, Frogmore Cottage, and that other members of the royal family were notified of the birth and delighted over the news.

Thomas Markle was not mentioned in the announcement.

The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.

Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

Markle is said to have a strained relationship with his daughter, whom he has reportedly not spoken to since the day after the royal wedding in May 2018.

In an interview with The Sun earlier this year, Thomas said Meghan’s lack of communication and treatment of him was “incomprehensible.”

“I’ve been a good father I’ve done nothing wrong. Axe murderers kill 19 people and their daughters still come and visit them in prison,” Markle said at the time, according to the article, which discussed a number of unsubstantiated rumors about the former “Suits” actress.