Meghan Markle Steps Out In A Brand-New Look And It's A Royal Win

Meghan Markle’s royal patronage tour continues ― and with a brand-new look to top it off.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a black Givenchy coat and neutral suede heels for a visit Thursday to the Association of Commonwealth Universities, one of four charities she is supporting in her royal role. She completed her chic, elegant look with her hair in a top knot ― a bold, new style we haven’t seen before from the duchess.

The association is the world’s first and oldest international university network, with more than 500 member institutions in over 50 countries, according to Kensington Palace. Queen Elizabeth had been the patron of the charity for 33 years before handing it over to the duchess earlier this month.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Association of Commonwealth Universities at City, University Of London on Jan. 31 in London.

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images The duchess during her tour.

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images Meghan met with students and academics during her first visit at patron of the ACU.

Meghan is also patron of three other charities, including the National Theatre, Smart Works, which helps unemployed women with interview preparation and styling sessions, and Mayhew, an international animal welfare charity.

“The Duchess is delighted to become Patron of both national and grassroots organisations that are part of the fabric of the UK, and is very much looking forward to working with them to bring wider public attention to their causes,” the palace said in a statement announcing Meghan’s patronages in January.

“Her Royal Highness feels she can use her position to focus attention on, and make a particular difference to these organisations and, more widely, the sectors they each represent,” the palace continued.

The duchess on Wednesday made a stop by the National Theatre, where she took in what she called a “fantastic” play performed by schoolchildren.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visits the National Theatre on Jan. 30 in London.

It appears that the duchess is knocking out major public appearances before she gives birth. Meghan recently told well-wishers she’s due around the end of April or beginning of May.

Royal news doesn’t stop at the wedding. Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).