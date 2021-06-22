“There’s a lot of special detail and love that went into this book,” she added.

Meghan and Prince Harry have honored Diana before with forget-me-nots over the years, as the duchess included the special flower in her wedding bouquet back in 2018.

The two included the late princess’s favorite flower in the background of a photo of Archie for a Mother’s Day tribute in 2019, and also planted forget-me-not seeds at a school event in 2020, on the 23rd anniversary of Diana’s death.