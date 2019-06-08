WORLD NEWS

Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry For First Royal Event Since Archie's Birth

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Trooping The Colour ceremony celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex on Saturday made her first official public royal appearance since introducing newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world last month.

Meghan Markle rode alongside her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, in a horse-drawn carriage at the annual Trooping The Colour celebration that marks Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday.

The first-time parents were joined in the carriage by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his father Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, rode on horseback. The queen arrived in a carriage by herself. Her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was not in attendance. He retired from royal service in 2017.

The annual ceremony in Horse Guards Parade in London’s Whitehall included an inspection by the queen of the troops. Members of the royal family later returned to Buckingham Palace, from where they watched a Royal Air Force fly-past from the balcony.

The event came at the end of a week in which Donald Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom inspired a plethora of viral moments for the royals ― including Camilla’s cheeky wink behind the president’s back.  

Watch the BBC’s live feed of the ceremony here:

And check out more photographs from Trooping The Colour 2019 below:

  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Trooping The Colour ceremony in London on Saturday.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rode together in a horse-drawn carriage to the celebration.
  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, joined Prince Harry and Meghan in the carriage.
  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pictured on their way to Trooping The Colour 2019.
  • It was the Duchess of Sussex's first royal engagement since the birth of her son.
  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
  • Duchess of Sussex.
  • Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed first son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor into the world in May.
  • Queen Elizabeth II rode in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping The Colour ceremony.
  • Queen Elizabeth II.
  • Queen Elizabeth II.
  • Lady Louise Windsor rode in another carriage with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.
  • Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
  • Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
  • Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, rode on horseback.
  • Prince Charles pictured with Prince William, both on horseback, during the ceremony.
  • Princess Anne.
  • Soldiers march to Horse Guards Parade, London with their rifles in hand, ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony.
  • Soldiers take part in the parade along The Mall in London, after the Trooping the Colour ceremony.
  • Trooping The Colour, pictured from above.
  • Queen Elizabeth II inspects troops at the ceremony.
  • Members of the Welsh Guards, a regiment of Household Division, march to the ceremony.
  • Members of The King's Troop Royal Artillery lead the parade down the Mall back to Buckingham Palace after the Queen's Birthda
  • Britain's Red Arrows, the flying display team of the Royal Air Force, fly over Buckingham Palace.
  • Prince Louis and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.
  • Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear
  • Members of the royal family wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the conclusion of the Trooping The Colour ceremony.
  • Wellwishers pictured ahead of the Trooping The Colour ceremony.
  • Thousands of spectators attended the event.
  • People on their cell phones as they watch the Trooping The Colour parade.
