Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry For First Royal Event Since Archie's Birth

The Duchess of Sussex on Saturday made her first official public royal appearance since introducing newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world last month.

Meghan Markle rode alongside her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, in a horse-drawn carriage at the annual Trooping The Colour celebration that marks Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday.

The first-time parents were joined in the carriage by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his father Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, rode on horseback. The queen arrived in a carriage by herself. Her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was not in attendance. He retired from royal service in 2017.

The annual ceremony in Horse Guards Parade in London’s Whitehall included an inspection by the queen of the troops. Members of the royal family later returned to Buckingham Palace, from where they watched a Royal Air Force fly-past from the balcony.

The event came at the end of a week in which Donald Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom inspired a plethora of viral moments for the royals ― including Camilla’s cheeky wink behind the president’s back.

SIPA USA/PA Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Trooping The Colour ceremony in London on Saturday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rode together in a horse-drawn carriage to the celebration.

Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, joined Prince Harry and Meghan in the carriage.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pictured on their way to Trooping The Colour 2019.

ASSOCIATED PRESS It was the Duchess of Sussex's first royal engagement since the birth of her son.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Duchess of Sussex.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed first son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor into the world in May.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Queen Elizabeth II rode in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping The Colour ceremony.

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Lady Louise Windsor rode in another carriage with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, rode on horseback.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Prince Charles pictured with Prince William, both on horseback, during the ceremony.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Princess Anne.

PA Wire/PA Images Soldiers march to Horse Guards Parade, London with their rifles in hand, ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

PA Wire/PA Images Soldiers take part in the parade along The Mall in London, after the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Trooping The Colour, pictured from above.

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II inspects troops at the ceremony.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Members of the Welsh Guards, a regiment of Household Division, march to the ceremony.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Members of The King's Troop Royal Artillery lead the parade down the Mall back to Buckingham Palace after the Queen's Birthday parade.

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Britain's Red Arrows, the flying display team of the Royal Air Force, fly over Buckingham Palace.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Louis and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear on the balcony during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters Members of the royal family wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the conclusion of the Trooping The Colour ceremony.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Wellwishers pictured ahead of the Trooping The Colour ceremony.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Thousands of spectators attended the event.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters People on their cell phones as they watch the Trooping The Colour parade.