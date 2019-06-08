Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry For First Royal Event Since Archie's Birth

The Duchess of Sussex on Saturday made her first official public royal appearance since introducing newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world last month.
Meghan Markle rode alongside her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, in a horse-drawn carriage at the annual Trooping The Colour celebration that marks Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday.
The first-time parents were joined in the carriage by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his father Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, rode on horseback. The queen arrived in a carriage by herself. Her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was not in attendance. He retired from royal service in 2017.
The annual ceremony in Horse Guards Parade in London’s Whitehall included an inspection by the queen of the troops. Members of the royal family later returned to Buckingham Palace, from where they watched a Royal Air Force fly-past from the balcony.
The event came at the end of a week in which Donald Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom inspired a plethora of viral moments for the royals ― including Camilla’s cheeky wink behind the president’s back.
