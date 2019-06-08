Meghan Markle To Appear At First Public Event Since Archie's Birth

The Duchess of Sussex, the former Meghan Markle, is expected to appear in public Saturday for the first time since the birth of her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

She’ll just miss President Donald Trump, who jetted back home Friday.

Markle plans to attend the traditional Trooping the Colour, the celebration of Queen Elizabeth II official birthday, a royal source told CNN. The queen actually turned 93 in April.

The annual event — held for more than 260 years — will include a parade of soldiers, horses and musicians, a military inspection, a 41-gun salute and a Royal Air Force flyover.

The entire royal family watches the events from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Archie, unfortunately, is not expected to attend. Markle attended her first Trooping the Colour last year.

Though there had been speculation that the event would mark the restart of the duchess’s officials duties, she is still on maternity leave, according to the source. Markle is attending because it’s a family event and not an official duty like the kind she would have at a state visit, CNN reported. It’s not yet clear when the duchess will return to a full schedule of official duties.

The public has already had a glimpse of the new mom and son in photos, and at a mini press conference outside their home. Proud dad, Prince Harry, was seen briefly most recently in Buckingham Palace during the visit by the Trump clan.

It’s just as well Markle has been nesting with Archie. She’s not a fan of the president and called him “divisive” and “misogynistic” during the 2016 presidential campaign. When told of her comments during an interview with The Sun last week, Trump responded that he “didn’t know that she was nasty.” He later vehemently denied his comments, even though they were on tape.

When Trump later tried to explain away his comments in an interview with Piers Morgan, he repeated them. “She was nasty to me,” Trump said. “And that’s OK for her to be nasty.”