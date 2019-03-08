The Duchess of Sussex delivered the perfect line about her baby to fit the occasion Friday.

In a lighter moment from an International Women’s Day panel in London, the former Meghan Markle was asked how her pregnancy has been treating her.

The duchess, who’s expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the spring, responded that she had been joking for weeks about a quote from a women’s rights documentary she saw recently:

“One of the things they said during pregnancy was, ‘I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism.’ I love that,” Meghan explained to laughter, as seen in the clip above. “So boy or girl, whatever it is, we hope that’s the case with our little bump.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex, flanked by British model Adwoa Aboah and former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, makes a point during the International Women's Day discussion.

She also revealed that she has given the royal kiss-off to a certain social media platform.

More than a year after she shut down her social media accounts, she said she doesn’t even look at Twitter.

“My personal decision is to not feed into negativity and be more cause-driven, action-based,” she said, per People. “For me it’s a tricky one, because I’m not part of any of that. I don’t look at it. Sorry, no. For me that is my personal preference.”

The duchess encouraged the attendees to speak up for social change ― though she won’t be doing it 280 characters at a time.