While she got pregnant with him, Meghan said, she was told the royal family didn’t want the baby to have a prince/princess title. That meant he wouldn’t receive any of the security that’s usually afforded to royal children.

The logic coming from The Firm (as the royal family is often called) appeared to be that because he wouldn’t be a prince wouldn’t need protection, Meghan said.

“He needs to be safe,” she told Oprah. “If you’re saying the title is what’s going to affect their protection — we haven’t created this monster machine around us, in terms of clickbait and tabloid fodder. You’ve [The Firm] allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe.”