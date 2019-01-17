Meghan Markle Wore A $35 Maternity Dress From H&M

While there’s so much to love about Meghan Markle, one thing we can’t help but obsess over is her effortless and down to earth style.

The Duchess has worn the work of some of the world’s most exclusive designers, but that hasn’t kept her from rocking affordable pieces. Like a pair of machine-washable flats from Rothy’s or that $56 Asos dress we’re still dreaming about.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

This time it’s a $35 long sleeve knit maternity dress from H&M that she wore to visit Mayhew, an animal rescue charity. She paired the cream dress with an oatmeal coat and nude slingback pumps for a cozy, neutral look.

Unfortunately, the dress is sold out in the beige color but is still available in a dark gray (for now!) If you had your heart set on the other dress, no need to worry. We found a few similar styles that you can shop below!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.