Meghan McCain admitted Wednesday that she had a fight with “The View” cohost Abby Huntsman before the latter left the show in mid-January, but called it a spat that the media “weaponized.”

“We did get in a fight, which is a very small fight,” McCain told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live.” “All friendships have ups and downs. And it was sort of bizarre for me and I think bizarre for her to have the fact that we got in one fight the two years we worked together on the show to be put under dissection in the media, to be weaponized.”

According to The Daily Beast, a Dec. 12 on-air segment about breastfeeding led the two to fight off-camera.

Reports of backstage dissension on “The View,” punctuated by the leaked conflict between McCain and Huntsman, followed Huntsman out the door. The former HuffPost Live and “Fox & Friends Weekend” host said she was leaving to help her father, Jon Huntsman, run again for governor of Utah.

Lorenzo Bevilaqua via Getty Images Abby Huntsman and Meghan McCain on "The View" in March 2019.

McCain told Cohen that was the truth.

Huntsman and McCain were seen as conservative counterpoints to hosts such as Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. McCain said she remains close with Huntsman and just talked to her the other day.

“It’s been really emotionally taxing to have our friendship used this way in the media,” McCain said.