Meghan McCain Gives Birth To First Child

A representative of McCain, 35, told People that both mom and child are “happy and healthy.”

On Sept. 19, McCain had shared a pregnancy update with her Instagram followers, telling them she was 2½ weeks from her due date. She announced her pregnancy on March 22.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” she wrote at the time. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all,” she said in a tweet.”

She said she would be dialing in to “The View” remotely and self-isolating out of caution during the coronavirus outbreak.