Meghan McCain Blasts Chris Cuomo As 'Sanctimonious Tool'

Meghan McCain isn’t impressed that CNN host Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), on how to handle sexual harassment allegations made against him.
She said Friday on “The View” that Chris Cuomo was “a sanctimonious tool” who should “grow up” and accept the challenges of being a media personality from a prominent political family.
“If my dad had been accused of sexual assault, I would be talking about it on ‘The View’ because I’m not a snowflake and I’m not Chris Cuomo,” said McCain, whose father was the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.). “I, too, love my family and love my dad, but there’s no crying in baseball.”
“If my brother was accused of sexual assault or killing old people, I’d talk about it on TV,” she added.
Cuomo apologized for advising his brother on Thursday.
“I can be objective about just any topic,” he said. “But not about my family.”
McCain wasn’t impressed by Cuomo’s comments — or by the fact that he apparently won’t be reprimanded for what many journalists considered to be an ethical lapse.
“CNN can’t have it both ways,” she said. “You can’t spend hours and hours a day criticizing Fox and Fox News contributors’ and hosts’ relationship with the Trump White House and at the same time give him [Chris] a very, very slight slap on the wrist.”
You can see the complete segment below.