Meghan McCain Scorched For Very Bad Take On Fox News Christmas Tree Fire

Meghan McCain got a reality check Wednesday after blasting out a not-so-hot take about the Fox News Christmas tree that went up in flames.
“I don’t want to hear anything about how radical some of you believe republicans to be when there are lunatics running around New York City setting Fox News Christmas tree on fire,” the conservative pundit wrote.
Fox News security saw a man climbing what the conservative network calls its “All-American Christmas Tree” outside its headquarters in Manhattan’s News Corp building just after midnight, New York City Police Department said.
A 49-year-old man, who police said was homeless, was arrested on charges including criminal mischief, arson and trespassing.
McCain deleted her tweet on Wednesday after critics observed she appeared to be conflating alleged arson of one tree with Republican extremism ― which, beyond the Jan. 6 insurrection led by a pro-Trump mob, has recently seen one sitting GOP lawmaker post an anime video depicting himself slashing Democrats and another suggest her Muslim colleague is a suicide bomber.
After removing the original tweet, McCain later wrote an entire column about the incident, which was published by the Daily Mail.
“The Democrats can gaslight us over rising crime all they like but I really don’t think people want to live in a city where even the Christmas Trees need bodyguards,” the piece was titled.
McCain, who left her co-hosting gig at “The View” earlier this year, was known for her controversial and sometimes eye-roll-inducing takes on the talk show and online.
Some of the reaction to her tweet has been compiled below.