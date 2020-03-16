Meghan McCain On GOP's COVID-19 Response: Americans Have 'To Call Out B.S.'

Meghan McCain usually believes conservative policies are the best way to handle problems, but even she has her limits.

On Monday, the co-host of “The View” lambasted the way the Trump administration and her fellow Republicans have handled the coronavirus outbreak.

“The mixed messaging coming out of the White House now is not only irresponsible but it’s downright dangerous,” she said. “We have Rep. Devin Nunes going on television saying, Oh, it’s OK. Go socialize. It’s OK. Hug people. It’s fine.”

McCain also called out President Donald Trump for not following the recommendations made by health officials to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“When you have the president of the United States that can’t even handle not shaking hands during a press conference — lead by example!” she said. “I’m not seeing a lot of profiles in courage in the White House right now and I think that’s what’s stoking anxiety.”

At one point, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News’ chief medical correspondent and a guest on “The View,” suggested not “pointing the finger” at the people trying to deal with the crisis.

Although McCain agreed that she didn’t want to turn things into a right vs. left battle, she also felt it important to give credit where it was due: “I also don’t like the idea of politicizing it in the sense that it’s all Republicans’ fault or all Democrats’ fault. But it’s our job as citizens to call out B.S. when we see it.”

She added: “And when you have people from the administration going on TV saying they don’t know if we’re going to have enough ventilators, we don’t know if our hospitals can handle it. It is more than fair to have righteous indignation as American citizens that I don’t believe they are handling it as well as they should be.”

You can see the exchange below: