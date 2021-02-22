Meghan McCain Puts Her Foot In It With Jaw-Dropping COVID-19 Vaccine Take

Twitter users took a dim view of Meghan McCain after she made a breathtakingly self-centered comment about the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday’s episode of “The View,” the show’s co-hosts discussed an interview Dr. Anthony Fauci had Sunday with CNN’s Dana Bash, where he avoided making concrete projections about mask-wearing because there were too many variables.

McCain wasn’t happy that Fauci wouldn’t offer specifics on whether someone could go see friends and family after being vaccinated, and demanded that President Joe Biden fire Fauci because of it.

The fact that Fauci can’t tell her that if she gets the vaccine she’ll be able to have dinner with her family is ”terribly inconsistent messaging,” McCain said.

McCain then did the COVID-19 equivalent of “Do you know who I am?” and lamented her celebrity status isn’t helping her get the shot.

“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it,” she said. “I want to get it. If you call me at three o’clock in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it.”

Although McCain admitted that former president Donald Trump was responsible for many of the problems associated with the vaccine rollout, she said she’s “over Dr. Fauci.”

McCain also noted that Israel has vaccinated more than half its population and baselessly suggested that Fauci’s lack of understanding of science is impeding efforts to get Americans vaccinated.

“I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone else in place that does understand science or can talk like these other countries about how we can be more like these other places that are doing this successfully,” she said.

You can see part of McCain’s lament below.

“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of #TheView, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine…” https://t.co/U4BAOFPXn8 pic.twitter.com/ADiGHGhhTO — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) February 22, 2021

McCain’s comments attracted a lot of Twitter mockery.

"Why isn't my white privileged nepotism working?" whines Mrs The Federalist Meghan McCain #TheView #FireMeghanMcCain https://t.co/aFq7WrOXI1 — Give Tara Dublin Josh Hawley’s Book Deal (@taradublinrocks) February 22, 2021

Does Meghan McCain understand that Fauci is an infectious disease expert/medical advisor and it's not his job to figure out the logistics surrounding the distribution of vaccines? (this is a rhetorical question, she clearly does not understand) https://t.co/QBWjhEV0Hi — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) February 22, 2021

Just saw why Meghan McCain is trending. Since she's blocked me, someone please tell her that cohosts of The View are not essential workers. “The fact that I, Meghan McCain, COHOST OF THE VIEW, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine." — Del Shores (@DelShores) February 22, 2021

Meghan McCain has been wealthy her entire life. She’s actively opposed growing social safety net programs that would benefit low-income and disabled people, out of fear it might marginally impact her massive wealth.



So of course she’s upset to not be first in line for a vaccine. https://t.co/1uiHFlC2Kx — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) February 22, 2021

“The fact that I, mediocre white woman on your TV screen only because of my father and no other reputable accomplishment can’t get a vaccine yet to visit Napa with my besties is appalling” - Meghan McCain https://t.co/UfLTqCZPvC — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) February 22, 2021

I wasn't going to mention it, but now I want @MeghanMcCain to know that I got the vaccine last week. https://t.co/FUlaPFMfJZ — Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) February 22, 2021

Sure, 500,000 people are dead, but it's so hard to be Meghan McCain. https://t.co/f8tJ5ZVsbA — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) February 22, 2021

I’ve been volunteering at largest vaccine site in AZ, where I grew up (as did Meghan McCain). I’ve seen patients in BMWs on way to golf and others in beaters coming off a night shift. All are treated the same.



What I view as a great equalizer is what Meghan view as “a disaster.” https://t.co/HqEdcRiUx9 — Lucy Caldwell (@lucymcaldwell) February 22, 2021