When conservative writer Denise McAllister critiqued Meghan McCain on Twitter, “The View” co-host tweeted back a simple yet biting comment: “you were at my wedding Denise....”

Thus, the memes were born.

On Monday, McAllister tweeted a link to an article titled “Meghan McCain Says She’s Having ‘Existential Crisis’; Admits Media Will ‘Get Trump Re-Elected.’” Accompanying the link was a question and some mudslinging: “Can someone explain to me the purpose of The View? It seems to me to be a roundtable of delusional mental midgets ricocheting ignorance and lack of emotional regulation.”

Can someone explain to me the purpose of The View? It seems to me to be a roundtable of delusional mental midgets ricocheting ignorance and lack of emotional regulation. https://t.co/VMT4LtI1Ir via @ILMForg — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) March 26, 2019

Naturally, as a co-host on the show (and the subject of the story’s headline and lead photo), McCain felt inclined to respond. And what she lobbed back will go down in history as arguably one of the best retorts for being backstabbed or betrayed by a friend.

you were at my wedding Denise.... — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 26, 2019

McAllister later tweeted that her vitriol toward “The View” wasn’t “personally directed” at McCain but rather at the “mental midgets who surround” her.

But it was too late. Twitter users had already taken McCain’s response and run with it, and McAllister’s attempt to clear the air went unnoticed amid the “you were at my wedding Denise” mayhem.

Jokes abounded as people wondered if they could find a friend named Denise to receive this cutting remark. Some Denises even volunteered:

If anyone whose wedding I've attended needs me to publicly shit talk them, I'm available. pic.twitter.com/uPcjPRs62M — Denise Warner (@DeniseMarie13) March 26, 2019

Enjoy the madness with some our favorite quips below:

You were at my wedding Denise. pic.twitter.com/Ky3UycVeDX — Slade (@Slade) March 26, 2019

From here on out every New Yorker cartoon caption should be “you were at my wedding, Denise” — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) March 26, 2019

now I have to make a friend named Denise, remarry, invite her to the wedding, and then try to make her really fucking mad at me in public — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) March 26, 2019

Julius Caesar, while being stabbed in the back: you were at my wedding Denise... — Danny Page (@DannyPage) March 26, 2019

“you were at my wedding Denise” is my new response to every person who can’t remember our plans https://t.co/uJVnkVS8m5 — Jason Wells (@JasonBretWells) March 26, 2019

you were at my wedding Denise.... pic.twitter.com/cdaZ2RkBbP — i bless the rains down in Castamere (@Chinchillazllla) March 26, 2019

We got tattoos to commemorate you being at my wedding, Denise. pic.twitter.com/kQZoNUZf6L — ➖Dustin Miller➖ (@spdustin) March 26, 2019

Somebody said “You were at my wedding Denise” is the new “Ma’am this is a Wendy’s” pic.twitter.com/b5o4qbOpDz — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 26, 2019

I even thanked you, Denise. For being at my wedding. pic.twitter.com/Y5SxlkJc0d — ➖Dustin Miller➖ (@spdustin) March 26, 2019

Very excited for the “Rachel Getting Married” follow-up “Denise You Were at My Wedding” — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) March 26, 2019

“I was at your wedding, Denise.” pic.twitter.com/2kF2RbIQyG — Rob Sheridan (@robertdsheridan) March 26, 2019