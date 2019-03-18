Meghan McCain: 'Pathetic' Trump Obsesses Over 'Great Men' He 'Could Never Live Up To'

Meghan McCain spoke out on Monday about President Donald Trump’s attacks on her late father, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

Trump tweeted over the weekend that the senator had “stains” on his congressional record for defying him and opposing Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and strip health care from millions of people. McCain’s daughter Meghan, a co-host on “The View,” tweeted a searing response to the president, writing on Saturday that “no one would ever love [Trump] the way they loved her father.”

On Monday’s “The View,” McCain responded to Trump once again, calling him “pathetic.”

“Your life is spent on weekends not with your family, not with your friends, but obsessing ― obsessing ― over great men you could never live up to,” she said. “That tells you all you have to know about his pathetic life right there.”

McCain added that Trump will “never be a great man.”

“I genuinely feel bad for his family. I can’t imagine having a father who does this over the weekends,” she said.

“The View” co-hosts all commended McCain on her response to the president for bashing her father ― even after his death. The senator died last year after being diagnosed with brain cancer.