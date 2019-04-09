Meghan McCain Has Serious Problems With Trump's Tweet Honoring POWs

Donald Trump attempted to honor National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day on Tuesday, but Meghan McCain was not impressed.

Trump issued a tweet honoring “the Americans captured and imprisoned by foreign powers while carrying out their duties to defend this great Nation.”

On National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, we honor the Americans captured and imprisoned by foreign powers while carrying out their duties to defend this great Nation...https://t.co/dEVfRo5uy7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2019

What’s the problem with this picture? Well, there shouldn’t be one. This is the sort of ceremonial proclamation that for other presidents would be a noncontroversial, no-brainer part of the job.

However, other presidents haven’t publicly trashed former POWs like Trump did in 2015 when he dismissed John McCain’s war record, saying, “He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

No wonder the deceased senator’s daughter and co-host of “The View” was skeptical about the tweet.

No one believes you care about prisoners of war and “people who get captured”. https://t.co/ZkKEjI01XD — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 9, 2019

Trump’s hypocrisy didn’t go unnoticed by other Twitter users either.

Nope. Sorry. You don't get to spew this BULLSHIT. Not after what you said about #JohnMcCain. Remember him? The war hero who you said wasn't a war hero because he was "captured?" Remember saying you only "like people who weren't captured?" Spare us your fake sanctimony... #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) April 9, 2019

I thought you like heroes who weren't captured. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) April 9, 2019

I'm thinking that maybe the guy who said he liked people who didn't get captured and mocked John McCain every chance he got might want to sit this one out, what do you say there, homeslice, can you do that, Generalissimo Bone Spurs — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 9, 2019

He didn’t write that tweet - no exclamation marks. — SingaporeSal (@singaporesall) April 9, 2019

@realDonaldTrump, these are your words: "He's not a war hero. He's a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured." You have no business sayin anything about POWs today, save apologizing to them, including the late John McCain and his family. — USMCLegbreaker (@USMCLegbreaker) April 9, 2019