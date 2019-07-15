The president on Sunday exhorted Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota to “go back and help and fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.” The tweet also accused them of being “foreign born,” which is false, except for Omar, who was born in Somalia.

McCain wasn’t happy about the way her fellow Republicans responded, explaining how Trump’s slurs are making her job representing conservative viewpoints at “The View” that much harder.

“It can’t just be me and Geraldo,” she said on Monday’s show, referring to Fox News regular Geraldo Rivera. “Somebody else has to come out against this. I’m serious. It is very petrifying that there is not one sitting member of Congress that will come out against this on my side.”

She added: “It’s humiliating for me to be on TV right now.”

McCain told fellow co-hosts that the tweets really upset her on Sunday.

“I was in D.C. with my husband, and I came back, like, this is what people think all conservatives are now, and we are not,” she said. “The cowardice I’m seeing Republicans not speaking out and saying this today is embarrassing. It’s deeply cowardly.”

You can see the complete exchange below: