Amid a report that the White House coordinated with U.S. Navy officials to move the USS John McCain warship “out of sight” during President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Japan, the late senator’s daughter Meghan McCain blasted the president for making her grief “unbearable.”

“Trump is a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dads incredible life,” wrote “The View” co-host in response to a Wall Street Journal reporter’s tweet about the story.

“There is a lot of criticism of how much I speak about my dad, but nine months since he passed, Trump won’t let him RIP. So I have to stand up for him. It makes my grief unbearable,” she added.

The Journal published a report about an email from an unnamed official with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command who said he had coordinated with the White House about the ship before Trump’s visit.

“USS John McCain needs to be out of sight,” read the email.

After the article published, Trump tweeted that he was “not informed” of the request but “loved being with our great Military Men and Women” during his visit.

Trump’s contentious relationship with McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018, has continued well past the senator’s death. In addition to repeated complaints about McCain’s “no” vote on repealing the Affordable Care Act and jabs about the senator being captured as a pilot while serving in Vietnam, the president told reporters in the Oval Office in March that he “was never a fan of John McCain and never will be.”

Meghan McCain has routinely chimed in to defend her father’s legacy. Earlier this week, she responded to 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) telling voters in Des Moines, Iowa, that the elder McCain had repeatedly compared President Donald Trump to a dictator during Trump’s 2017 inaugural address.

“Leave my fathers legacy and memory out of presidential politics,” Meghan McCain tweeted.