Meghan McCain Lashes Out At Elle Magazine For 'S**tty' Headline

Meghan McCain lashed out at Elle magazine Sunday after being blindsided by the headline on the cover of its August issue, which declared that “The View” co-host “is having a bad week.”

The story, which was published online in late July and hit the shelves this month, detailed McCain’s routine on-air spats with her ABC colleagues and controversial political remarks, also touching on the death of her father, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), and her recent miscarriage.

To McCain, the headline lacked sensitivity in light of her tumultuous year.

“Wow ... just given the past year (and months) I’ve had this seems particularly shitty ... I guess this is why people don’t talk to journalists and never tell them anything real,” she wrote.

Continuing in several additional tweets, McCain told her followers to never allow magazines to “shame you to be honest & open,” adding, “never be embarrassed to talk or share grief, pain, real life, struggle.”

McCain also noted that the anniversary of her father’s death is only days away, and that she “made a conscious choice to share my grief journey publicly so others would feel less alone - and would do it all over again.”

“I realize a this is a small thing in the scheme of things but I just don’t know why women’s magazines don’t do a better job trying to lift other women up, especially in 2019 (even if you disagree with their politics),” she said.

The Elle article was based on a wide-ranging interview New Yorker staff writer Carrie Battan conducted with McCain in May.

The start of the piece isn’t exactly flattering ― taking stock of the “fresh wave of drama” that “tries to knock McCain over” each week, including the occasional “uproar over something she’s said in a heated segment about immigration or abortion.”

“When there’s nothing serious to latch onto, there might simply be a surge of blind frustration aimed at the good old-fashioned nepotism that helped boost McCain to her current perch, or a chorus of cackles about something she’s chosen to wear,” Battan writes.

McCain has indeed gone viral on social media several times in recent months, if not for her bickering with her talk show co-stars, then for her criticism of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) remarks on Israel.

The conservative TV personality has also faced personal tragedy. She opened up about her miscarriage in a heart-wrenching New York Times op-ed last month, and Aug. 25 will mark one year since her father’s death. However, neither topic was the focus of Battan’s profile.

CNN’s S.E. Cupp and Fox News’ Julie Banderas both expressed support for McCain on Twitter, receiving retweets and an “I love you” in response.

Elle did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.