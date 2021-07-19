Meghan McCain Mocked For Claiming She Hasn't Seen Anti-Vaxx Stories On Fox

Apparently, Meghan McCain doesn’t watch Fox News that much. The co-host of “The View” claimed Monday that she has never seen the network discourage people from getting a COVID-19 vaccine ― something its hosts and guests do regularly.

McCain offered the dubious viewpoint when a panel on her show was discussing a “Fox & Friends” segment in which Steve Doocy pointed out that COVID-19 is mostly killing unvaccinated people and Brian Kilmeade countered by saying, “That’s their choice.”

“Not everybody on Fox News is, you know, saying don’t get the vaccine,” McCain said. “I actually haven’t heard anyone say that, but maybe I’m just misinformed.”

Meghan McCain: "Not everybody on Fox News is, you know, saying don’t get the vaccine. I actually haven’t heard anyone say that, but maybe I’m just misinformed." pic.twitter.com/J71v4LHWAq — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 19, 2021

Sunny Hostin brought up a new Media Matters study suggesting 60% of Fox News segments on the vaccine undermined immunization efforts.

Twitter users quickly sprang into action.

That would be a yes. https://t.co/MHWiwLc4s5 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 19, 2021

Or maybe she’s just lying. https://t.co/UigNB9ZVk9 — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) July 19, 2021

When you're so misinformed you don't know what's going on but not totally misinformed that you haven't ruled out the possibility that you're misinformed https://t.co/wuFQmm2rmJ — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) July 19, 2021

Others brought up some helpful context regarding McCain and her relationship to Fox News.

Meghan McCain's husband, Ben Domenech, is publisher of a website (The Federalist) that in March 2020 promoted parties where people would intentionally infect each other with Covid https://t.co/rbqRsy5bxh https://t.co/1Bkjr6xjWb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2021

I suspect john McCain’s daughter may have a horse in this race, after all, her husband works at Fox News. https://t.co/5kKVke5g4S — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 19, 2021

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech, the husband of Meghan McCain, claims vaccine misinformation on social media isn't “killing a single person in America”:



“Anyone who makes the case that this is actually killing people is lying to you.”https://t.co/uGSdjKrCrE — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) July 19, 2021

Then there were those who just brought receipts.

this was less than a week ago https://t.co/4mkS8rZIJQ pic.twitter.com/5WTDLObmRv — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) July 19, 2021

This is going to shock you, but Meghan McCain was misinformed pic.twitter.com/1M5peQiIBc — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) July 19, 2021