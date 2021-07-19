Meghan McCain Mocked For Claiming She Hasn't Seen Anti-Vaxx Stories On Fox

Apparently, Meghan McCain doesn’t watch Fox News that much. The co-host of “The View” claimed Monday that she has never seen the network discourage people from getting a COVID-19 vaccine ― something its hosts and guests do regularly.
McCain offered the dubious viewpoint when a panel on her show was discussing a “Fox & Friends” segment in which Steve Doocy pointed out that COVID-19 is mostly killing unvaccinated people and Brian Kilmeade countered by saying, “That’s their choice.”
“Not everybody on Fox News is, you know, saying don’t get the vaccine,” McCain said. “I actually haven’t heard anyone say that, but maybe I’m just misinformed.”
Sunny Hostin brought up a new Media Matters study suggesting 60% of Fox News segments on the vaccine undermined immunization efforts.
