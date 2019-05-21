Meghan McCain Is The Mother Of Spoilers With 'Game Of Thrones' Bombshell

Warning: spoilers for “Game of Thrones” below.

Meghan McCain has apologized for revealing a gigantic plot point from “Game of Thrones” on Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View.”

McCain risked invoking the wrath of every single “Thrones” fan who hadn’t yet seen the previous night’s grand finale when she criticized the crowning of Bran Stark as ruler of Westeros.

McCain’s fellow co-hosts and some of the audience gasped at the revelation.

“I’m sorry but it’s all over the internet,” McCain responded. “You would have found out one way or another.”

“As a dedicated fan, who watched live last night, like everyone’s supposed to, OK? It was terrible,” she added. “I’m so disappointed.”

McCain later apologized on Twitter for dropping the bombshell.

“I assumed every diehard fan had watched!” she wrote. “My bad.”

I’m so sorry for the #GOT spoilers on the show today! I assumed every diehard fan had watched! My bad. Don’t watch west coast if you don’t want a spoiler. 😞 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 20, 2019