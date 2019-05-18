Meghan McCain's Infamous Twitter Clapback Now The Answer To A 'Jeopardy!' Question

It’s official: Meghan McCain has inspired a “Jeopardy!” question, and it’s all thanks to a spat sparked by her job co-hosting “The View.”

On Friday, McCain excitedly tweeted a photo of a prompt on the quiz show that asked contestants to name the person who “responded to a critic with the tweet ‘You were at my wedding Denise.’”

That, of course, was McCain, who made the biting remark after conservative commentator Denise McAllister ripped “The View” as “a roundtable of delusional mental midgets ricocheting ignorance and lack of emotional regulation.”

Appearing overjoyed by the “Jeopardy!” hat tip, McCain thanked host Alex Trebek:

Omggggg!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I love you Alex Trebek!! pic.twitter.com/JBzdrCTWds — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 17, 2019

The McCain-McAllister clash instantly made headlines after it occurred in March, turning “you were at my wedding Denise” into a meme-ified internet catchphrase.

you were at my wedding Denise.... — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 26, 2019

Though McAllister eventually backpedaled on her comments, explaining in ﻿a follow-up tweet that she was referring to the other co-hosts rather than McCain herself, the exchange between the two frenemies had already caught widespread attention.

Realizing what she had done, McCain gave her permission for the tagline to be used as “everyone’s clap back to everyone, everywhere, forever.”

“My gift to the internet,” she said. “Thank you for the support.”

“You were at my wedding, Denise...” can be everyone’s clap back to everyone, everywhere, forever. My gift to the internet. Thank you for the support. ♥️ https://t.co/CiqsFUHLDI — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 26, 2019