'Arrogant’ Meghan McCain Angers Twitter Users Over Joe Biden Attack

Meghan McCain managed to irk many Twitter users on Monday’s episode of “The View” when she accused old family friend and current President Joe Biden of “doing grave spiritual harm to himself and harm to this country” by supporting abortion rights.
McCain was responding to U.S. Catholic bishops’ recent attempts to block Communion for Catholic politicians like Biden who think people should have safe and legal access to the medical procedure.
“The View” co-host ― who is not Catholic ― falsely suggested that Biden’s support for reproductive rights constitutes a cardinal sin. She also wondered why a person who says he’s personally opposed to abortion wouldn’t be comfortable imposing that belief on the rest of the country.
McCain likened the president’s stance to saying “I’m personally opposed to murder, but if you want to murder a little bit, it’s fine because it’s not my problem.”
Co-host Sunny Hostin pointed out to McCain that the same bishops attacking Biden had said nothing when former Attorney General William Barr, who is also Catholic, ushered in the death penalty for federal crimes, despite capital punishment being against church doctrine.
They also failed to condemn another Catholic, Newt Gingrich, for cheating on his ex-wife with his current wife, Callista, who coincidentally served as the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.
Many Twitter users dragged McCain for overlooking those details.
Of course, some people had questions.