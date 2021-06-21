'Arrogant’ Meghan McCain Angers Twitter Users Over Joe Biden Attack

Meghan McCain managed to irk many Twitter users on Monday’s episode of “The View” when she accused old family friend and current President Joe Biden of “doing grave spiritual harm to himself and harm to this country” by supporting abortion rights.

McCain was responding to U.S. Catholic bishops’ recent attempts to block Communion for Catholic politicians like Biden who think people should have safe and legal access to the medical procedure.

“The View” co-host ― who is not Catholic ― falsely suggested that Biden’s support for reproductive rights constitutes a cardinal sin. She also wondered why a person who says he’s personally opposed to abortion wouldn’t be comfortable imposing that belief on the rest of the country.

McCain likened the president’s stance to saying “I’m personally opposed to murder, but if you want to murder a little bit, it’s fine because it’s not my problem.”

Meghan McCain accuses Biden of "doing grave spiritual harm to himself and harm to this country" over support for abortion.



"He’s going to have to ultimately talk to his creator when the time comes as we all do, and reconcile his politics with his personal faith." pic.twitter.com/VbTGSkXgLV — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 21, 2021

Co-host Sunny Hostin pointed out to McCain that the same bishops attacking Biden had said nothing when former Attorney General William Barr, who is also Catholic, ushered in the death penalty for federal crimes, despite capital punishment being against church doctrine.

They also failed to condemn another Catholic, Newt Gingrich, for cheating on his ex-wife with his current wife, Callista, who coincidentally served as the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.

Many Twitter users dragged McCain for overlooking those details.

Spiritually checking somebody about their relationship with God is arrogant.



Folks get indignant about their rights to own guns and to not wear masks — though those “personal choices” impact others.



But a woman choosing what’s right for HER is somehow everyone else’s business. https://t.co/1nL7udhsa1 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 21, 2021

Guns are used to kill more than 40,000 Americans a year and she fully supports them. Good AR-15 vibes only! https://t.co/zbeEH2rfVZ — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) June 21, 2021

It’s also interesting how Meghan McCain says “I don’t want to proselytize” and then goes on to proselytize. Lol. https://t.co/3my1CRRFKY — American Humanist Association (@americnhumanist) June 21, 2021

G-d forbid people have personal qualms with the tenets of their faith.



As if every Jew agrees completely with every facet of our faith. https://t.co/G65t8WIkkN — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 21, 2021

imagine thinking there is a person on this earth who cares what megan mccain thinks constitutes "spiritual harm." https://t.co/sDPudmA4is — Katie MacBride (@msmacb) June 21, 2021

It’s Monday & Meghan McCain is going full Christian fascist on us. This pro life framing is a joke from someone who made xenophobic comments about migrant children and Asians and was outraged by Black players taking the knee. “Spiritual harm” anyone? https://t.co/GEN9IaiwfV — Rucha Chitnis (@ruchachitnis) June 21, 2021

Meghan’s first words when she meets her creator will be, “Do you know who my father is?” https://t.co/vGx3GBPNSA — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) June 21, 2021

Religious people have abortions.

Spiritual people have abortions.

Catholics have abortions.



Ignore Meghan McCain. You don't have to choose between your religious beliefs & your bodily autonomy. Everybody loves somebody who has an abortion, including Meghan's God. And yours. https://t.co/0Iifhyc3D7 — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) June 21, 2021

Of course, some people had questions.

Seriously, is there any group that Meghan McCain doesn't feel qualified to speak on behalf of?



Catholics? ✅

Jews? ✅

Conservatives? ✅

Military families? ✅

God himself? ✅ https://t.co/KNpPOfGnxD — Kendall Youens (@kendallybrown) June 21, 2021

I will tell you why this view of full of shit. Many pro-life R’s I know believe abortion should at least be allowed in cases of rape or incest.

But wait, so then it ISN’T “murder”? https://t.co/m8otAbzhgs — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) June 21, 2021

I’m pro life. But where does Meghan McCain get off imposing her faith on another human being’s faith? Who is she to say what Joe Biden must say to his creator? None of us know the truth, so all of us should be humble enough to allow each of us to profess our own personal faith. https://t.co/42ZuH4VKqy — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 21, 2021

How will our Creator have time for chit-chat with Biden, when he also has to make time for the three quarters of all Americans who support a woman's right to choose? https://t.co/HDToimkgQU — Allison Burnett (@Allison_Burnett) June 21, 2021