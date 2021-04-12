Meghan McCain Tries But Fails To Get John Boehner To Attack Joe Biden

Meghan McCain tried to get fellow Republican John Boehner to criticize President Joe Biden on Monday, but the former House speaker wasn’t having any of it.

Boehner appeared on Monday’s episode of “The View” to promote his new memoir, “On the House,” and McCain attempted to bait Boehner into going after Biden.

“I’m worried that we’re headed toward the most divided time in our nation,” McCain said. “President Biden has promised to usher in a new era of bipartisanship. So far, he’s issued more than 50 executive orders and chosen to go it alone on issues like the stimulus. You said that President Obama never made reaching across the aisle a priority. Is Biden continuing the tradition?”

Although Boehner accuses Barack Obama of metaphorically sucker-punching him in the book, he didn’t have anything bad to say about Biden.

“Well, listen, Joe Biden’s a good guy,” Boehner said, adding that he thought the president was a “traditional Democrat” just trying to “hold his party together” while the progressive and moderate factions engage in battle.

“He’s got a very difficult job in his party these days. He’s got a very difficult job as it is being president,” Boehner said. “But I’m hopeful that here in the coming weeks we’ll see President Biden reaching out.”

Boehner explained why he had good feelings about Biden.

“I worked with him for 30 years. I know this guy inside and out. There isn’t a thing in the world that Joe Biden and I couldn’t work out together,” he said. “It wouldn’t be everything I wanted. It certainly wouldn’t be everything he wanted. But we could have found enough common ground to do some good things on behalf of the American people.”

Boehner wasn’t as cordial toward other politicians he’s worked with.

“You know, I don’t really beat up too many people in this book, except one: Ted Cruz, Lucifer in the flesh,” he said.

You can see Boehner’s appearance on “The View” below: