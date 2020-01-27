Meghan McCain Dismisses John Bolton Because His Book Title Is 'Stupid'

Meghan McCain is skeptical of John Bolton’s firsthand account that President Donald Trump tied aid approved for Ukraine to officials investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Her reasoning? She doesn’t like the proposed title of the former national security adviser’s forthcoming book, “In The Room Where It Happened.”

It’s a reference to a song from the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” but McCain wasn’t impressed.

“I think the title of his book is stupid,” McCain said during Monday’s broadcast of “The View.” She added ― twice ― that she thought “Hamilton” scribe Lin-Manuel Miranda should get royalties.

“The View” co-host also questioned why Bolton is now coming forward with firsthand information that supports the allegations at the center of the ongoing impeachment trial.

“It seems very interesting that he’s monetizing this so quickly that the moment it leaks, the web page where you can buy his book goes up immediately,” she said.

You can see the exchange below.