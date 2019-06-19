Meghan McCain Tells Joy Behar: 'Don't Feel Bad For Me, Bitch'

Although conflict is a key ingredient to “The View,” Meghan McCain may have taken things a step too far on Wednesday’s episode when she addressed co-host Joy Behar as “bitch.”

It happened during a discussion about Donald Trump’s Tuesday night campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, when McCain told her co-hosts not to “belittle” the crowds of Trump supporters.

“Sometimes, it’s not just that they love Trump so much, it’s that they hate the same things Trump hates. That’s what’s going on,” McCain explained.

Behar quickly cut in, “Who? Black people? And immigrants? Who do they hate?”

McCain apparently hated the question, and lashed out at what she perceived as an attack.

“You know what, Joy? I really come here every day open-minded, just trying to explain it, and it’s not a fun job for me every day,” she said. “I know you’re angry. I get that you’re angry that Trump’s president, like a lot of people are, but I don’t think yelling at me is going to fix the problem.”

Things got heated after McCain described herself as the show’s “sacrificial Republican,” to which Behar sarcastically responded, “Aww.”

That’s when McCain fired back.

“Oh, don’t feel bad for me, bitch, I’m paid to do this, OK? Don’t feel bad for me.”

After a timely commercial break, McCain claimed she’s fond of the word and says she and Behar both use it regularly.

“Joy and I call each other ‘bitch’ all the time,” she said. “I know this is a big shock: We get along backstage!”

Behar supported McCain.

“We’re both pugilistic, and so we’re fine. I’m very straight in what I believe, and so is she, so we’re going to fight,” she said. “I don’t care if you call me a bitch.”

McCain then claimed the name-calling was actually a positive blow for equal rights.

“It’s almost 2020, and women can debate on TV in a spirited way without it being personal,” McCain said.

You can see the whole exchange in the video above.