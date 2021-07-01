Meghan McCain To Leave 'The View' At End Of Current Season

Meghan McCain will leave “The View” at the end of the current season, she announced on Thursday’s show.

McCain, who joined the show in 2017, announced her plans at the top of the show, according to Page Six.

“So I am just going to rip the Band-Aid off. I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and the viewers at home, that this is going to be my last season here at ‘The View,’” McCain said. HuffPost has reached out to “The View” for comment.

McCain plans to live in Washington, D.C., with her husband, Ben Domenech, and their baby girl, Liberty.

Although McCain’s time on the show was marked by controversy and chaos, she told viewers she enjoyed her experience.

“I’m just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here so, seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart,” she said.

.@MeghanMcCain announces her departure from @TheView at the end of the show’s season, saying “this was not an easy decision.”



McCain acted as the resident conservative on the show’s panel, and offered a perspective that often caused her and her co-hosts to butt heads with such calamity that their spats often resulted in viral — and heated — on-air moments.

The 36-year-old daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain (R) also credited her dad in convincing her to take the job at “The View,” noting that she initially didn’t want to do it.

“It was my dad who encouraged me to do it,” McCain said. “He said that I could never give up an opportunity to work on such an iconic show and to work with Whoopi Goldberg, and he was right. It was one of the last things he told me to do before he died.”

McCain also did not show any animosity toward her co-hosts and frequent on-air sparring partners Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines during her announcement Thursday.

She even joked about their heated relationship at the tail end of her announcement Thursday.

“And I will still be here another month,” McCain said during her announcement Thursday. “So if you guys want to fight a little more, we have four more weeks.”

Co-host Behar called McCain a “formidable opponent” Thursday.

“You’re no snowflake, missy,” Behar said to McCain.

McCain is the second-longest running conservative co-host on the show, following Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who appeared on “The View” from 2003-2013, per Variety.