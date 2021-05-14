Meghan McCain Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene For 'Behaving Like An Animal'

Meghan McCain is sick of the antics of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and doesn’t care who knows it.
Except maybe the Georgia congresswoman.
On Friday, the resident conservative on “The View” went on Twitter to blast Greene for chasing down Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and, according to eyewitnesses, screaming at her.
In addition, CNN’s KFile reported that Greene previously tried to harass Ocasio-Cortez during a February 2019 visit to the New York Democrat’s office.
McCain wasn’t happy at Greene’s actions, and posted a tweet saying that the Georgia congresswoman was “behaving like an animal.”
McCain added that “harassing @AOC like this only gives democrats what they want which is to paint all of us like we’re psychotic barbarians!”
Although McCain’s tweet sounds like a scorched-earth statement, many Twitter users noted that the didn’t actually “at” Greene, which means the congresswoman might only see the tweet if she actively searches for her name (which actually may be a better use of her time than her current activities).
Some people praised McCain, but suggested she didn’t go far enough with her criticisms.
Others thought McCain was trying to have things both ways and stay in the good graces of the GOP while calling out Greene.