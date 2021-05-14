Meghan McCain Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene For 'Behaving Like An Animal'

Meghan McCain is sick of the antics of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and doesn’t care who knows it.

Except maybe the Georgia congresswoman.

On Friday, the resident conservative on “The View” went on Twitter to blast Greene for chasing down Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and, according to eyewitnesses, screaming at her.

In addition, CNN’s KFile reported that Greene previously tried to harass Ocasio-Cortez during a February 2019 visit to the New York Democrat’s office.

McCain wasn’t happy at Greene’s actions, and posted a tweet saying that the Georgia congresswoman was “behaving like an animal.”

McCain added that “harassing @AOC like this only gives democrats what they want which is to paint all of us like we’re psychotic barbarians!”

You’re behaving like an animal - harassing @AOC like this only gives democrats what they want which is to paint all of us like we’re psychotic barbarians! Aside from the fact that this is just abusive and abhorrent behavior from anyone, let alone a sitting member of Congress. https://t.co/HKMeenyhu3 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 14, 2021

Although McCain’s tweet sounds like a scorched-earth statement, many Twitter users noted that the didn’t actually “at” Greene, which means the congresswoman might only see the tweet if she actively searches for her name (which actually may be a better use of her time than her current activities).

Notice she @'d AOC but not MTG. And that's not an invitation for anyone else to snitch tag her. https://t.co/ADj6GzEjFq — Portia J&J💉 McGonagal (@PortiaMcGonagal) May 14, 2021

Some people praised McCain, but suggested she didn’t go far enough with her criticisms.

This is a deranged republican representative, @mtgreenee. What does that say for the character of the current republican party? I consider Meghan's "animal" label is very generous. https://t.co/ABnKpAgVQ9 — Vanessa Gorman🇺🇸 - Good Trouble (@VanessaGorman9) May 14, 2021

Others thought McCain was trying to have things both ways and stay in the good graces of the GOP while calling out Greene.

But when Leadership of your party allows MTG to do this time and time again with no repercussions, WHY wouldn’t we think the worst? https://t.co/HpdjL1IuJD — judi scandiff (@jscandiffwow) May 14, 2021

And here's Ms. Muh Daddy Was JOHN MCCAIN! pointing out the real problem - that this makes Republicans look like "psychotic barbarians". I mean, the GOP just ousted Liz Cheney for being honest but keep telling yourself the GOP is sane if it helps you sleep. https://t.co/EHsA8z3s6Y — Uncle Jimmy 🧂 (@jneutron1969) May 14, 2021

Who is Meghan talking to? MTG? She only tags AOC and qRT's Andrew.



And no Meghan, Democrats don't want this. We abhor people like MTG, Boebert and all the other GQP nuts taking over your party. This is what happens when you put party over country, an anti-government party. https://t.co/5Xk7WXD8xv — Mike 🐻⚾️ (@FuMikechu) May 14, 2021