Meghan McCain Expresses Solidarity With Meghan Markle Following Bombshell Interview

As the daughter of a U.S. lawmaker, Meghan McCain says, she can relate to some of the pressures Meghan Markle has faced.

During Monday’s episode of “The View,” McCain and her co-hosts recalled some of the bombshell claims made by the Duchess of Sussex in her interview with Oprah Winfrey released Sunday. The duchess revealed to Winfrey that she received no support from Buckingham Palace when she said she had contemplated suicide, and that the British royal family had concerns about what color her son Archie’s skin might be when he was born.

McCain, who is the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), said she hoped the interview would prompt viewers to “reassess” the media’s treatment of women who are in the public eye.

“I’ve never been in a place where I’ve contemplated suicide, thank God,” the former Fox News personality said. “But I do think when you’re in places ― whether it be work or a family like the royal family ― and you are not protected and people are trafficking in gossip with the intention to make you look bad and hurt your reputation, I can see how they felt like there was no other option for them and their family to put them in a safe space specifically when she was pregnant and she had a new, young child.”

As the duchess’s joint interview with Prince Harry was airing Sunday, McCain blasted the concept of monarchy as “archaic and toxic” alongside a clip of Lin-Manuel Miranda in “Hamilton,” which is set during the American Revolution.

Monarchy has been an archaic and toxic concept since 1776. pic.twitter.com/HskkdczDt6 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 8, 2021

McCain suggested there were parallels elsewhere in the interview between the duchess’s relationship to the media and her own, but stressed that she was not “comparing any of my life experience” with that of the estranged royal.

“I do know what it feels like to be on a TV show or a political campaign where people are leaking stories about you with the sole intention to make you look bad,” she said. “And let me tell you, it will do a number on your mental health like you can’t believe. It will make you feel isolated. It will make you feel paranoid, and I think it’s a specific way women are abused in the media.”

“I think we need to reassess what is allowed in different places and what is considered abuse,” she added.

