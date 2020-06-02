Meghan McCain Claims Neighborhood Is 'War Zone' And Gets Owned By Neighbor

Meghan McCain called her Manhattan neighborhood “eviscerated” and a “war zone” on Tuesday ― and ended up getting owned by her neighbor in the process.

It happened after the “View” co-host posted a tweet highly critical of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for how they’ve responded to ongoing protests against police brutality.

My neighborhood in Manhattan is eviscerated and looks like a war zone. DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace. This is not America. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 2, 2020

But McCain got pushback for the tweet from her self-identified neighbor Kristin Bartlett, a writer for the TBS series “Full Frontal.”

“We live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine,” said Bartlett.

Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine. https://t.co/ZvwNrjL6P7 — Kristen Bartlett (@kristencheeks) June 2, 2020

Amid the ongoing protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, there has been property damage and stealing in some parts of New York (and other cities). McCain did not name her neighborhood.

Bartlett’s quick response inspired the type of fervor on Twitter that hasn’t been seen since, well, various “Glee” cast members called out Lea Michele for making the production of that show “a living hell.” (For those keeping score, that was Monday night.)

Many people appreciated Bartlett for calling out McCain’s hyperbolic tweet.

Thank you for shutting down her lies. To read McCain's tweet, it sounds like she's describing London after the blitz. Manhattan is standing and very much not on fire. I've had it with these GOP apologists. #GOP #GOPComplicit — Tony Wolf (@tonywolfness) June 2, 2020

lmao. my sister lives there too. "there's nothing to loot by us" — alex (@alex_abads) June 2, 2020

This is one of the most thorough, yet concise, ownings I have ever seen. It also cements Meghan in the same place as all of the other conservatives trying to save face now that their Party is owned by Trump. You’re either with us or against us. No more playing both sides. — Nick Owen (@nowen1980) June 2, 2020

Others gave credit ― sarcastic, of course ― to McCain.

thank you, meghan, for reminding me of one of my very favorite tweets pic.twitter.com/riQ2oeTO6w — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) June 2, 2020

One person tried to put herself in McCain’s shoes.

meghan had to wait 29 minutes for her pf chang’s order despite telling grubhub twice who her father is, so it’s obviously not fine, kristen — prays w/faint damns (@Cy_Lanced) June 2, 2020

Others just enjoyed the clapback.

Now this is a Nextdoor page I'd love to see. pic.twitter.com/puhJtou7cA — Linda the Good Bitch 🧙🏼‍♀️ (@linluv5) June 2, 2020

You De-Karened her like a champ. — 🕊Scout (@about_scout) June 2, 2020

But one tweet may have put things in proper perspective.

Looks like @MeghanMcCain just got eviscerated but the rest of Manhattan is fine. — @NatzBandwagon (@natzbandwagon) June 2, 2020

McCain hadn’t publicly responded to Bartlett’s tweet as of mid-Tuesday.