Meghan McCain said Sunday that she is expecting a child with husband Ben Domenech, and that she will self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak out of an abundance of caution.

“Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all,” she said in a tweet.

McCain, 35, said she and the other co-hosts of “The View” will broadcast their talk show remotely to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The show had been broadcasting without a live audience in recent days.

Such social distancing is in line with advice McCain said doctors gave her about being “extra vigilant and limiting the amount of people” she comes in contact with for the safety of her and her unborn baby.

“I’m fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my co-hosts to work remotely. I am indebted to our producers and crew,” she said. “I also want to acknowledge the heroes ― the doctors, nurses, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, firemen and military ― who are on the front lines of this fight.”

Lou Rocco via Getty Images Meghan Mccain, a co-host on the talk show "The View," has announced that she's pregnant and will self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

McCain married Domenech at her family’s Arizona ranch in November 2017. The ceremony came just days after the couple publicly revealed their engagement and four months after her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer.

Last summer, McCain published an editorial in The New York Times in which she opened up on the emotional turmoil of having a miscarriage.

“Because even to this day, the subject of a miscarriage carries so much cultural taboo. Miscarriage is a pain too often unacknowledged. Yet it is real, and what we have lost is real. We feel sorrow and we weep because our babies were real,” she wrote. “I loved my baby, and I always will. To the end of my days I will remember this child — and whatever children come will not obscure that.”