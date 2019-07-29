Meghan McCain Fears Young Republicans 'Only See Race-Baiting' From GOP

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s latest string of attacks on yet another lawmaker of color, Meghan McCain is concerned for the future of the GOP and the message Trump is sending to young Republicans.

“I always am concerned about the next generation coming up, and young people that are interested in conservative ideals only see this,” the “View” co-host said Monday. “They only see race-baiting. They only see the Trump administration.”

On Saturday, the president began attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and his majority-black Baltimore area district on Twitter, calling him a “brutal bully” and his district a “rodent infested mess.” The racist remarks continued through the weekend and into Monday, as the president targeted another of his critics, Rev. Al Sharpton.

“At a certain point, you’re going to have a bunch of millennials who think their entire Republican Party is someone who ... thinks that all communities of color are ‘infested,’” McCain said.

.@MeghanMcCain says “Republicans should be most concerned about” the party’s next generation of supporters: “Young people that are interested in conservative ideals only see this. They only see race-baiting, they only see the Trump administration.” https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/93kkG1J4J8 — The View (@TheView) July 29, 2019

“It can’t just be me and Geraldo [Rivera],” she said, referring to the Fox News commentator who also rebuked Trump’s statements. “Somebody else has to come out against this. I’m serious. It is very petrifying that there is not one sitting member of Congress that will come out against this on my side.”

Similar to his comments about Cummings’ district, Trump’s tweets urged the four female lawmakers to “go back” to “the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” The president neglected to mention that all four lawmakers are American citizens, and that three were born in the U.S. and the fourth, Omar, emigrated from Somalia as a child.

On the July 15 show, McCain slammed the GOP for failing to condemn Trump’s rhetoric, saying it was “humiliating for me to be on TV” at the time.

“The cowardice I’m seeing, Republicans not speaking out and saying this today is embarrassing,” she said.