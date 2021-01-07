Meghan McCain Calls Trump 'A Mad King,' Capitol Rioters 'Scum Of The Earth'

Meghan McCain went scorched Earth on Donald Trump and his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, calling the president “a mad king” and the rioters “scum of the Earth.”

On Thursday’s broadcast of “The View,” McCain said the Trump-inspired attack on the Capitol was “one of America’s darkest days.” Trump, she said, is “clearly a president who has turned into a mad king.”

She then implored “all Republicans and conservatives who still have clout,” to “invoke the 25th Amendment” of the Constitution, which allows the removal of an incapacitated president from office.

McCain added: “We cannot withstand this. Our country cannot go on like this, and we cannot possibly risk the idea that we could have more violence between now and President Biden getting inaugurated.”

She saved her harshest barbs for “these bastards” who called themselves “patriots” while rampaging through the Capitol.

“You are not patriots,” she said, addressing the rioters. “You do not represent America. You are scum of the earth who are using and abusing and bastardizing all that I love and have grown up with for your own sick agenda.”

McCain also attacked Ivanka Trump for calling the rioters “patriots” in a now-deleted tweet.

“I am a patriot. I come from a patriotic family. I come from a family of service, as does everyone on this show,” McCain said.

She then turned back to Trump’s supporters: “You are hurting our country. You are becoming a national embarrassment and we have to get him out immediately, because this cannot stand.”

You can see McCain’s fiery commentary below.

.@MeghanMcCain: “[Trump] is clearly a president who has turned into a mad king, and at this point, I’m calling on all Republicans and conservatives who still have clout—we have to invoke the 25th Amendment. We cannot withstand this. Our country cannot go on like this.” pic.twitter.com/2LxaUnS11l — The View (@TheView) January 7, 2021

