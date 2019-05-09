Meghan McCain Calls Donald Trump Jr. 'Beloved' As 'View' Co-Hosts Do A Double-Take

Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the discussion, noting that the committee is “not done talking to Donny Junior. There’s a lot of speculation that they may want a couple more answers about how much knowledge he had about the Trump Tower Moscow plan.” His testimony that he was only “peripherally aware” of negotiations for the building project was contradicted by Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen. The committee is also interested in his account of the Trump Tower meeting in Manhattan during the 2016 campaign with a Kremlin-connected attorney.