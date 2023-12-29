Meghan McCain Calls Her Former 'The View' Co-Hosts 'Crazy Old People'

Meghan McCain has some choice words for her former “The View” co-hosts.
During an episode of Michael Malice’s “YOUR WELCOME” podcast published Wednesday, the conservative commentator slammed her former colleagues — Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sarah Haines — calling them “crazy old people.”
McCain argued that the show’s current co-hosts have continuously mentioned her name in public since she departed the talk show in 2021.
“The thing about ‘The View’ is that I didn’t know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever. That for the rest of my life I’m going to be like, bullied and yelled at and abused and brought up [for] years,” she said. “I haven’t been on that show in years.”
“I just didn’t know that when I signed to do this show, that I’d have to deal with, like, these crazy old people just yelling about me all the time,” she said shortly after.
Earlier in the podcast, McCain criticized a recent episode of “The View” that aired Dec. 14, in which Navarro had seemingly referenced McCain (though she did not name her) during a discussion about Hunter Biden.
“Joe Biden’s crime is being Hunter Biden’s father,” Navarro said. “And being Hunter Biden’s very loving father, very good father, very supportive father.”
“Look, did Hunter Biden influence peddle on his last name? Yes he did, so did half of Washington — people sitting at this table did it,” she continued.
When asked by other panelists to explain further, Navarro responded: “I’m not talking about currently.”
McCain told Malice that she believed Navarro had accused her of having “done the exact same thing that Hunter Biden has done.”
The same day the episode aired, McCain took to X, formerly Twitter, to address Navarro’s comments, saying that she “will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning.”
Elsewhere in her appearance on “YOUR WELCOME,” McCain accused “The View” of being a “rigged show.”
She said that co-hosts are given hot topics at night to discuss on-air the following day, and that the co-hosts decide on the topics.
“Whatever they [the co-hosts] choose, the majority chooses, is the topic of the show,” she said. “So obviously, anything that makes Democrats look bad is never chosen.”
She later added: “There are some news stories that they just straight up wouldn’t cover because it made people look bad.”
A representative for ABC News Studios did not immediately return a request for comment.
In April, Sunny Hostin responded to a critical Daily Mail column McCain wrote about “The View” during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live.” In the column, McCain characterized her departure from the talk show as a “very public, very nasty breakup.”
When asked by a viewer if she had read the column, Hostin replied that she “heard about it” but had not read it.
After asserting that the daytime show is “a wonderful place,” she then offered her thoughts on McCain.
“I don’t think she’s doing television anymore. I think you should hire her for one of the ‘Housewives’ franchise,” Hostin told Cohen, who is an executive producer of the “Real Housewives.” “She’d be great on [the series] ‘Potomac’ or any of them.”