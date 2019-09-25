Meghan McCain Says She Assumes 'Every Day' She'll Get Fired From 'The View'

Meghan McCain shared that she assumes she’ll get fired every day she goes to work at “The View,” during a recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

During the episode released Wednesday, “The View” co-host responded to a caller’s question about whether she’d ever consider running for a political office.

McCain said she hadn’t thought about it for a long time but added that she recently watched a clip of the Netflix documentary “Knock Down The House,” which focused on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other women who ran for Congress in 2018. One of Ocasio-Cortez’s messages apparently inspired McCain: the idea that “nobody [else] was going to do it,” the talk show host said.

“If ‘The View’ cancels me and fires me, I want to go back to politics in some form or another,” she continued. “I don’t know what that means ... it may [mean] getting other people elected.”

“I go in assuming I’m going to be fired every day anyway,” she added.

“Really?” Cohen asked.

“Yes, every single day,” McCain replied.

“The View” co-host later expanded on her comments, saying they were more about the “the tone of where we are culturally,” and that the hosts are “honest and raw” in an environment where, she argued, “people get cancelled very easily.”

“I say it sort of jokingly, but sort of not,” McCain later said.

The conservative TV personality has often gone viral for her on-air spats with her co-hosts, and for her conservative — and often controversial — views on issues like abortion, immigration and gun control.

She received criticism earlier this month for her comments during a segment focused on assault-style weapons, saying, “The AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America ... I was just in the middle-of-nowhere Wyoming. If you’re talking about going and taking people’s guns away from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence.”

“I’m not living without guns, it’s just that simple,” she added.

Earlier on “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen asked McCain about when she walked off the set of “The View” after she clashed with co-host Ana Navarro during a discussion on presidential impeachment.

“I just want to say, the walking off footage, we are told by producers to leave the table if it’s too heated, and I get touched up backstage, with my makeup, so that’s what I was doing,” she said. “And I’ve done that many times over the years.”

See the full “Watch What Happens Live” segment below: