Meghan McCain Turns Identity Politics Rant Into Major Self-Own

Meghan McCain turned a rant about identity politics into a major self-own on Wednesday’s episode of “The View.”

McCain took issue on Tuesday with Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s move to oppose any “non-diversity” nominees put forward by President Joe Biden unless the White House appointed more Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to high-level positions in his administration. (Duckworth and Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii later reached an agreement with the Biden administration.)

“We’re going to a place where, even if people need money, even if people are qualified to get into Ivy Leagues, race and gender is more important than your skill qualifications, the content of your character; it is not what Martin Luther King Jr. preached,” McCain said. “I think this is a very, very slippery slope.”

McCain then brought her argument about “the natural progression of identity politics” closer to home, and things got really awkward.

“‘The View’ is 25 years old next year. We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host this show. Does that mean one of us should be leaving because there’s not enough representation? We’re talking about ― is identity politics more important than the qualifications of a job?”

Meghan McCain: "We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host host this show. Does that mean one of us should be leaving because there’s not enough representation? We're talking about -- is identity politics more important than the qualifications for the job?" pic.twitter.com/0nN1ilB9Nn — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 24, 2021

McCain’s rant came two days after she apologized for spreading anti-Asian sentiment on “The View.”

Although McCain might have thought she was making a great political point, she was on dangerous ground. Twitter users quickly retorted that she owes her own career to her identity as the daughter of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

Get this: @MeghanMcCain -- a woman who got famous & became a TV personality exclusively for being the daughter of a prominent politician -- wants you to know that qualification should be more important than identity: https://t.co/j6zg1lwO1p — Omar Baddar عمر بدّار (@OmarBaddar) March 24, 2021

There have been more View co-hosts who are children of famous people than view co-hosts who are Asian. Does she really think that's because there aren't enough Asian people with the right qualifications? https://t.co/y5MGiQRtDD — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) March 24, 2021

Top tier self own. Yes Meghan, great idea. Let’s replace you. Off the top of my head I can name 20 Asian women who would crush you as a tv host https://t.co/RkfUXzcJ2x — Sara Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) March 24, 2021

I can only hope someone on that show immediately asked her what qualifications she has other than being John McCain's daughter... https://t.co/3wSW7LdjxL — Stephen White (@sgw94) March 24, 2021

Whew: this is an interesting take in many fronts. First: does Ms. McCain think she is qualified for this job or could it be possible that her bold face name late father opened those doors? Why does increasing diversity in Ms. McCain’s mind correlate with not ‘qualified’? https://t.co/S8UcG21huN — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 24, 2021

Yes, Meghan. You should leave. This isn’t *the* reason but honestly, any reason will do. Vacate the premises and let that hair stylist get on with her life. (Also, do you really want to have a conversation about job qualifications? You were an affirmative action hire.) https://t.co/QHd9M4x2Yu — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) March 24, 2021

What Meghan doesn't understand is we ALREADY have identity politics:



***nepotism-central / rich-kids central***



The identity being "My parents are..."



Everything from Jared, to Ivanka, to Meghan McCain, to a Instagram models who become famous bc their mother is a celeb.... — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) March 24, 2021

One of the Capitol people from The Hunger Games who only has her job because of her last name is trying to lecture us about "qualifications." https://t.co/JAC2g9UTZD — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) March 24, 2021

She is a total and complete entitled, privilege fool. #MeghanMcCain https://t.co/FDvEGSnXks — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) March 24, 2021

TFW you literally only have your job because of your identity ... and have also severely pissed off your hair and makeup people, i guess. https://t.co/rjSHILmrlc — Robyn Pennacchia (@RobynElyse) March 24, 2021