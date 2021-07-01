ENTERTAINMENT

8 Times Meghan McCain Made Eyes Roll On 'The View'

During her time on the ABC daytime show, McCain often trended on Twitter for her statements dripping with unearned entitlement.

Meghan McCain’s decision to leave “The View” after four seasons means the internet may have lost one of its most polarizing figures.

The conservative co-host announced on Thursday that she will be departing at the end of the current season to spend more time with her husband and baby daughter.

Still, McCain’s years on “The View” will be remembered for the many times she trended on Twitter for eye-roll-inducing moments like these:

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Meghan McCain Style Evolution
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter The View Meghan McCain