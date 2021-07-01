8 Times Meghan McCain Made Eyes Roll On 'The View'

That time she petulantly asked whether having only one Asian American co-host on “The View” since 1997 meant “one of us should be leaving because there’s not enough representation?” Twitter users reminded the daughter of Sen. John McCain that “The View” has been hosted by more descendants of famous people than people of Asian descent.

When she criticized COVID-19 vaccine messaging by self-importantly griping: “the fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of ‘The View,’ don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it.”

The moment when she made her co-hosts do a double-take by claiming that Donald Trump Jr. was a “beloved figure.”

The time she tweeted that her New York neighborhood was a “war zone,” only to have a neighbor tweet in response: “We live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine.”

The incident when she walked off set after being told not to “scream” at guest co-host Ana Navarro.

The segment when the uber-privileged senator’s daughter unironically called former “Full House” star and college admissions cheater Lori Loughlin “the face of everything, culturally, we hate about white privilege.”