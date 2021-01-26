Meghan McCain: 'I Believe President Trump Should Be Impeached'

Meghan McCain says she will never quit the Republican Party but admits she may “die fighting for it.”

“The View” co-host admitted on Tuesday’s broadcast that she’s struggling to come to terms with the fanaticism of many of her fellow party members,

“I mean, I’m a lifelong conservative, unlike a lot of these heretics,” McCain griped. “I mean, I was born into this, raised into it. It’s my whole entire life in all ways, and I truly at the bottom of my soul, I think, as all of you know, I believe in the principles that I was raised on.”

Although McCain doesn’t like being lumped in with Donald Trump’s rabid supporters and the QAnon conspiracy theorists, she takes umbrage at the notion that all people who voted for Trump need to take a good, hard look at their actions.

“It’s deeply embarrassing and it’s hard for me to reconcile with, but what’s also hard to reconcile with, the language that’s being used, that, ‘We can’t even talk to all of you ― if you voted for Trump, you’re irredeemable masses,’” she said.

Still, McCain admits that the party can’t move forward until the country deals with the president’s actions regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“I believe President Trump should be impeached,” she said. “I believe we have to take a stand and have a fine line about what is acceptable for a president to do or not. He incited a riot, people got violent, people died, full stop.”

