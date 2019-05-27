Meghan McCain Slams Amy Klobuchar For Talking About John McCain

Days after Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) told voters in Des Moines, Iowa, that Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) repeatedly compared President Donald Trump to a dictator during Trump’s 2017 inaugural address, Meghan McCain on Monday asked her to “leave my fathers [sic] legacy and memory out of presidential politics.”
On Saturday, Klobuchar, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, told a large crowd at Jasper’s Winery that she sat next to McCain and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during Trump’s inaugural address.
“I sat on that stage between Bernie and John McCain, and John McCain kept reciting to me names of dictators during that speech, because he knew more than any of us what we were facing as a nation,” she said. “He understood it. He knew because he knew this man more than any of us did.”
McCain and Trump had a contentious relationship for years, with McCain, the 2008 Republican nominee for president, refusing to support Trump in the 2016 campaign. As a candidate and later as president, Trump has attacked McCain repeatedly, continuing even after his death in August 2018 at age 81.
While McCain was alive, Trump lambasted him for things like voting to kill an Obamacare repeal bill in the Senate and being captured while serving as a pilot in Vietnam. As recently as this March, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he “was never a fan of John McCain and never will be.”
Meghan McCain, a co-host of ABC’s “The View” and one of the late senator’s seven children, has been vigilant about defending her father’s memory, particularly from Trump. She called Trump “pathetic” for his comments in March.
“Your life is spent on weekends not with your family, not with your friends, but obsessing ― obsessing ― over great men you could never live up to. That tells you all you have to know about his pathetic life right there,” she told her co-hosts. She added that Trump would “never be a great man.”