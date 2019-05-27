Meghan McCain Slams Amy Klobuchar For Talking About John McCain

“I sat on that stage between Bernie and John McCain, and John McCain kept reciting to me names of dictators during that speech, because he knew more than any of us what we were facing as a nation,” she said. “He understood it. He knew because he knew this man more than any of us did.”

McCain and Trump had a contentious relationship for years, with McCain, the 2008 Republican nominee for president, refusing to support Trump in the 2016 campaign. As a candidate and later as president, Trump has attacked McCain repeatedly, continuing even after his death in August 2018 at age 81.

While McCain was alive, Trump lambasted him for things like voting to kill an Obamacare repeal bill in the Senate and being captured while serving as a pilot in Vietnam. As recently as this March, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he “was never a fan of John McCain and never will be.”