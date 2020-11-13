Meghan McCain Uses Trump's Trolling Against Him After He Loses Arizona

“The View” cohost Meghan McCain trolled President Donald Trump after the networks called her home state of Arizona for President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday night.

And she did it by sharing a meme with a twist on an insult Trump has hurled at her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who was the 2008 Republican presidential candidate:

In light of tonight’s news....



*sorry I had to, the meme is too funny. pic.twitter.com/lo6xHqCbk0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 13, 2020

McCain was a naval aviator in Vietnam, where he was shot down and held as a POW for five years ― and was repeatedly tortured during that time.

But Trump in 2015 dismissed his service.

“He’s not a war hero,” Trump said at the time. “He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

Trump also repeatedly attacked McCain throughout his presidency, even after the senator’s death in 2018 due to brain cancer.

While Trump won Arizona in 2016, Biden made a play for the state this year, even securing the endorsement of McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain. Thursday night’s call makes him the first Democrat to win Arizona since President Bill Clinton in 1996.