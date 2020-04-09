Meghan McCain Tears Trump’s POW Tribute, Recites His Past Attacks On Her Father

Meghan McCain shredded President Donald Trump’s online tribute to former prisoners of war Thursday by reminding him of the past criticisms he made about her father, the late Sen. John McCain, who was captured and tortured during his service in the Vietnam War.

“On National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, we honor the more than 500,000 American warriors captured while protecting our way of life. We pay tribute to these Patriots for their unwavering and unrelenting spirit!” Trump tweeted, linking to a prepared proclamation on the White House’s website.

But Meghan McCain, an outspoken critic of Trump, didn’t let his tribute go unchecked, reminding him of “the fact that you don’t like people who were captured.”

Except for the fact that you don’t like people who were captured - while publicly attacking the most famous modern POW while he fought cancer.... No one has forgotten or will ever forget what you said and did. No one. https://t.co/Yp8WdhuDch — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 9, 2020

“John McCain is not a ‘war hero,’” she quoted him as having said in 2015. “He is a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

“No one has forgotten or will ever forget what you said and did. No one,” she said in another tweet, directing her words at Trump.

McCain’s co-host on “The View,” Joy Behar, responded to her tweet in support, writing, “We will NEVER forget.”

Trump and John McCain had had a publicly contentious relationship prior to the six-term U.S. senator’s death from cancer in 2018.

John McCain had refused to support Trump’s 2016 presidential bid and at one point referred to a room of Trump supporters as “crazies,” prompting Trump’s public criticism of the senator and prisoners of war.

Trump, the son of a wealthy New York City real estate developer, did not serve in the military. He avoided the draft with four student and one medical deferments.