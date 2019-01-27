Meghan McCain Says Trump's GOP Is Unrecognizable: 'It Scares Me A Lot'

Further distancing herself from her own party amid Donald Trump’s presidency, Meghan McCain lamented the transformation of the GOP, calling it barely recognizable now.

In a Saturday interview with CNN’s Van Jones, the daughter of Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who died on Aug. 25, explained that while she still calls herself a conservative, she is gravely concerned about where the right is headed.

“Something will come out of this in one way or another―I just don’t know if it will be the traditional Republican Party because Trump changed it so much and it’s not what I recognize anymore and its character seems to be gone,” she said.

What’s missing, McCain said, is the decency that members of the party, including her father, once embraced. McCain added that the GOP’s new brand “scares me a lot.”

However, McCain noted she isn’t a never Trumper either, and can see why he’s in the Oval Office.

“I’m just trying ... to navigate this right now because I understand Trump supporters, I understand why they voted for him,” she said. “I also understand why people think he’s tearing this country apart and the end times are coming.”

While McCain assured Jones she isn’t a liberal, she expressed frustration at being “so outnumbered” by those in her party who’ve backed Trump.

McCain, who is also a co-host on ABC’s “The View,” has made no secret of her disdain for the president, declaring on Twitter that the GOP died after he accepted his nomination for 2016.