Meghan McCain Invokes Cardi B To Send Scathing Message To The Trumps

Meghan McCain is neither forgiving nor forgetting the insulting way that President Donald Trump treated her father, the late Sen. John McCain, in life and reportedly in death.

The co-host of “The View” told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” Thursday that “in the words of Cardi B” the Trump family is “going to have beef with me forever.”

McCain said the attendance of Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner at her father’s funeral in September was a shock, given her father’s stated wish that the president himself not attend the service.

“A funeral is obviously a sacred time and I thought that my family had made it clear, or at least I had, that the Trumps are unwelcome around me, and that my father had been clear about the line between the McCains and the Trumps,” explained McCain.

“So, I was surprised when they were there, and it made me uncomfortable,” McCain added.

She said she hoped that her eulogy — in which she made an unsubtle jab at Trump’s “cheap rhetoric” — made the couple, who are both White House aides, feel a similar sense of unease.

Check out the clip here: