Twitter Users Slam Meghan McCain’s Tweet About Fences At U.S. Capitol

Twitter users slammed Meghan McCain on Monday after she ignored the reason the U.S. Capitol is currently surrounded by fences.
It happened after the resident conservative on “The View” tweeted that the fences should be removed now that Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is over.
The fences with barbed wire were installed after Trump supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory.
But McCain ignored that fact in order to repeat one of her pet themes that America is turning into a war zone.
Twitter users were quick to slam McCain for ignoring reality to push a dubious talking point.
One Twitter user did offer a possible solution to McCain.
McCain is no stranger to tweets designed to gin up the GOP.
In June, she claimed her Manhattan neighborhood was a “war zone,” only to have a woman who claimed to be her neighbor tweet back: “We live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine.”