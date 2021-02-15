Twitter Users Slam Meghan McCain’s Tweet About Fences At U.S. Capitol

Twitter users slammed Meghan McCain on Monday after she ignored the reason the U.S. Capitol is currently surrounded by fences.

It happened after the resident conservative on “The View” tweeted that the fences should be removed now that Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is over.

The fences with barbed wire were installed after Trump supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory.

But McCain ignored that fact in order to repeat one of her pet themes that America is turning into a war zone.

Now that impeachment is done can DC stop having barbed wire fences and humvees around the capitol like this is a military base in Baghdad? — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 15, 2021

Twitter users were quick to slam McCain for ignoring reality to push a dubious talking point.

I don't know. Are Trump terrorists done trying to kill members of Congress?#Trump #TrumpTerrorists https://t.co/XeBeHcHwgt — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) February 15, 2021

Pretty sure that the people who the barbed wire fences were put up for are the ones most emboldened by impeachment being "done". https://t.co/JrzFoP5Prn — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 15, 2021

You really are an idiot. You apparently are not paying attention to reality — B.L. Ochman - Masks Save Lives (@whatsnext) February 15, 2021

No Meghan, they can't, because 47 Republicans authorized Y'all Qaeda to come back anytime Commandante Don calls on them. https://t.co/AiQNq5t90h — Nina Burleigh (@ninaburleigh) February 15, 2021

I mean, both places were invaded based on a big lie, so... https://t.co/N1yHEGwQps — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) February 15, 2021

How very American to unironically use the city (and country) that you destroyed on the basis of a lie as the benchmark for lawlessness. https://t.co/KkElF3uiVT — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) February 15, 2021

Don’t let them lie it away, folks

You saw what you saw. Trump fomented an attack on us. They are still out there believing GOP lies. We are not safe. People died during the attack. Thousands from Covid every day. They just keep lying about everything and doing nothing to fix it. — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) February 15, 2021

R's still don't get it.



The 'Big Lie' won't magically go away. Impeachment was meant to hold Trump accountable for directing the mob to the Capitol. But the paramilitary threat from violent Trump loyalist gangs is only beginning.



Acquitting Trump only made the fight harder. https://t.co/hRfY5Se3mh — Aymann Ismail (@aymanndotcom) February 15, 2021

We may hafta lower the national temp a little first...



Wanna help? ☺️ https://t.co/4UA4vm18WA — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) February 15, 2021

Impeachment isn't the problem. A mob of GOP-fueled terrorists is. And they are still out there, still being pandered to by GOP officials who continue to spread the lie that Democrats are part of some evil plot to destroy America. Until they are taken down, they are a threat. — Ben G. (@softreeds) February 15, 2021

One Twitter user did offer a possible solution to McCain.

Maybe you can ask to speak with the manager or something. — Kyle Hall (@mrkylehall) February 15, 2021

McCain is no stranger to tweets designed to gin up the GOP.

In June, she claimed her Manhattan neighborhood was a “war zone,” only to have a woman who claimed to be her neighbor tweet back: “We live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine.”