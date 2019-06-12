Meghan McCain Unintentionally Cracks Up Whoopi Goldberg With Reality Show Woe

Meghan McCain made Whoopi Goldberg laugh up a storm on Wednesday’s episode of “The View” without realizing what was causing the giggles.

It all started while McCain was discussing the newest cast member on her favorite reality show, “Real Housewives of New York,” and the possibility that Deidre Ball, wife of former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, might join the cast.

McCain wasn’t happy with that news because she is happy with the show as it stands.

“It is a perfect cast. I don’t want any new people joining. I’m totally fine, and I don’t think we should be rewarding bad behavior,” she said.

McCain also wasn’t pleased that Scaramucci might have joined the Trump administration just to further his TV ambitions.

“Anthony Scaramucci joined our government to only be on TV,” McCain said. “If this is someone using the White House to be on reality television, I don’t support it. I don’t like it.”

That last comment amused her co-hosts to no end, especially Goldberg, who couldn’t stop chuckling.

McCain didn’t get the joke.

“Did I say something funny?” she asked.

Goldberg responded, “People using reality TV to get on the White House,” which further amused co-host Sunny Hostin.

McCain was still lost but barreled on with her reality show hot take.

“I love reality TV,” McCain said. “I’m a ‘Housewife’ fanatic. I would like to keep the separation of reality TV and government.”

At that point, Goldberg said, “Too late.”

Co-host Joy Behar then stepped in to explain things clearly to McCain: “This whole administration is one big reality show.”.

“That’s what made me laugh,” Goldberg said. “We’re talking about the biggest bonehead on reality TV — we’re in it.”