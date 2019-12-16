Whoopi Goldberg apparently had enough of Meghan McCain on Monday ― to the point where she bluntly told her co-host on “The View”: “Girl, please stop talking.”

It started after co-host Sunny Hostin called out Republican senators who have already said they will not consider investigating the allegations against President Donald Trump even before an impeachment trial has been officially scheduled.

Though Hostin was clearly referring to senators and not former senator’s daughters, McCain assumed it was all about her.

“My job here is not to litigate the ethics of it,” McCain said. “I’m an ABC political analyst along with being a ‘View’ co-host, and I’m here to tell you about the politics of it.”

“I’m not talking about you,” Hostin said. “I’m talking about the senators.”

But McCain apparently had no time for explanations and insisted it was her turn to talk.

“Let me finish, I let you talk,” McCain said. “Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show ever?”

By that time, Goldberg had heard enough and went off on McCain: “Girl, please stop talking right now!”

McCain responded by saying, “No problem, I won’t talk the rest of the show” in a way that sounded as much like a threat as a promise.

Goldberg’s response inspired gasps from the audience.

“I’m okay with that,” Goldberg said. “If you’re gonna behave like this…”

McCain immediately took umbrage at Goldberg’s clap back.

“I’m not behaving like anything,” McCain said. “I’m here to show conservative perspective…She won’t let me talk.”

The two bickered for a few seconds more before Goldberg just got fed up and jumped to a commercial, leaving McCain open-mouthed in shock.

But McCain was not ready to just take the loss.

After the show finished taping, she took to Twitter to articulate her position.

Dems and Rs alike need to confront the ugly truth: both parties are failing to be impartial jurors. I won’t be quiet, even if the reality reflects poorly on the entire political establishment. I have a responsibility to speak for the 50% that feels media doesn’t represent them. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 16, 2019

Pointing out things that are true is part of my job even if it angers people and even if it’s politically inconvenient. https://t.co/HbHRQdATJ3 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 16, 2019

Pretending half the country doesn't exist won't make them disappear. The culture war is real, and Americans who aren't part of the overwhelmingly anti-conservative media deserve to have their views represented. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 16, 2019

“Whoopi” became a trending term on Twitter after the segment and it seemed many were firmly on Goldberg’s side based on Atlantic writer Jemele Hill’s tweet.

Y’all wanna see a dead body? pic.twitter.com/uPzqUYCG2P — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 16, 2019

I don’t blame Whoopi. Meghan really doesget annoying at times. https://t.co/0lJKORVZ7H — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 16, 2019

Whoopi did this FOR ME! This was her Christmas present to me and I’ll be forever grateful #TheView pic.twitter.com/34ru94fTZ4 — Duke Shaw, Attorney at Law (@DukeOfShade) December 16, 2019